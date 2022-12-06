Shropshire girl, who took to the stage when she was only three-years-old, hoping for Junior Eurovision success

Meesha (far right) with her fellow members of Team UK.

Meesha Garbett, 14, who hails from Telford, will be one of four dancers on stage with singer Freya Skye as part of Team UK during this month's competition.

Voting for various acts starts on December 9 and then for the finals on December 11.

People will be able to vote for their competition favourites on both days via the Junior Eurovision website.

Meesha's father, Keith Garbett, said: "She is absolutely thrilled to be taking part in this competition.

"If they win they will be part of the Eurovision Song Contest which is to be hosted by the UK next year.

"The team was selected for the Junior Eurovision Contest by the BBC following an audition process."

Meesha was recently part of IMD Legion, a street dance crew who won through to the semi-finals of television's Britain's Got Talent programme.

She has also become known as The Girl In The Red Beret on TikTok from her appearance in the Netflix production of Matilda, which is currently showing in cinemas.

Before travelling to Armenia, Meesha said: "I was one of the main characters and I was filming for more than six months.

"The film is truly amazing and I cannot wait for everyone to see it.

Meesha gained a scholarship to the Sylvia Young Theatre School three years ago.

At three-years-old she started at Gaston Payne Theatre School which was based at Stafford Park but which has since closed.

She started to street dance when she was seven-years-old and by the time she was 11-years-old she had won various British and world street dance titles which enabled her to gain film roles.