Maisie to cut her lovely locks to help poorly children

Maisie Gough from Woodside, Telford, suffered diabetic keto acidosis, trigged by the Covid she contracted last year.

Her stay in the Princess Royal Hospital made her aware of other children will illnesses and now, to help she wants to have her long hair cut to make a wig for someone who has lost theirs.

Her mum, Louise, said her illness was frightening.

"She tested positive for Covid but also she stopped eating and had lost a noticeable amount of weight.

"Her breathing seemed very laboured and her eyes started rolling in her head and she became quite unresponsive. So we called an ambulance.

"She was rushed into hospital with severe DKA triggered off after she caught Covid. The doctors told us that if we had left calling that ambulance any longer then we would have lost her. "

Maisie is now a type 1 diabetic and is insulin dependent but Louise says she copes remarkably with the condition.

"Her hospital stay was made pleasant by all the brilliant doctors and nurses and all NHS staff. Even with her additional needs Maisie copes with her diabetes so well and never moans. Even though she injects insulin several times a day.

"A year on Maisie feels like she wants to give something back to help other poorly children. She has decided she is growing her beautiful hair so it can be cut and donated to The Little Princess Trust to help make a wig for a child that has lost their hair because of medical treatment. Each wig costs £550 to make and is given to the child for free.

"We are growing Maisie's hair to get the longest cut possible without making too much of an impact on her features. She is the kindest soul you could ever wish to meet and has the biggest heart for wanting to do this.

The haircut will take place on December 21 and meanwhile friends and family are raising fund for the trust.