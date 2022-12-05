England fans' World Cup adventure continues as England book quarter final with France

Dylan and Graeme enjoying a drink with fellow fans in Qatar

Graeme Harley and son Dylan, from Priorslee, Telford, are out in Qatar, with tickets for every one of the Three Lions’ games – as long as they remain in the tournament.

The pair were at the Al Bayt stadium on Sunday night to see England beat African champions Senegal 3-0, securing a quarter-final match-up with World Cup holders, France.

After watching what proved ultimately a comfortable win Graeme said he believes that the Three Lions now have "as good a chance as any" of winning the trophy.

It came after they had also watched Germany's exit from the tournament, despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

He said that the departure of the Belgian side, who also failed to progress to the knockout stage, had been a bonus for the English fans who gratefully welcomed the donation of beer that the Belgians had stocked up for their journey to the final.

Graeme said that despite optimism ahead of the Senegal contest the crowd had been quiet.

He said: "We were confident of beating Senegal as apparently no African team has ever beaten England.

"Confidence was high but the crowd was quite subdued, strangely. It was a slow first half which seems to be the norm for England but then we sprung into life and killed the game off at the end of the first half. The game was dead in the second half and it was just a pedestrian crawl to full time – job done and on to the next game."

After picking Liverpool midfielder, and scorer of the opening goal, Jordan Henderson, as his man of the match. Graeme said that thoughts had turned to a match-up against the holders on Saturday.

He said: "France will be a much sterner test but they have one superstar and a smattering of decent players, but we have a solid team throughout and a very strong bench to call upon when required.