Man arrested in Telford had been intent on supplying drugs court told

Jaheel Herbert of Chester Street in Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday .

The court heard how the 26-year-old was arrested in Malinslee, Telford back in December 2019 and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

When searched officers found that Herbert was also in possession of a large quantity of cash, a mobile phone with messages indicating his intent to sell drugs and train tickets showing he had travelled to Telford from Wolverhampton.

Herbert was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £649 in court fees.