Man arrested in Telford had been intent on supplying drugs court told

Jaheel Herbert of Chester Street in Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday .
The court heard how the 26-year-old was arrested in Malinslee, Telford back in December 2019 and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
When searched officers found that Herbert was also in possession of a large quantity of cash, a mobile phone with messages indicating his intent to sell drugs and train tickets showing he had travelled to Telford from Wolverhampton.
Herbert was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £649 in court fees.
West Mercia Police says that oncerns about County Lines or drug related crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through Fearless www.fearless.org.