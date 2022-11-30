Casualty cut free after four-vehicle smash on M54

Emergency crews scrambled to the eastbound Junction 3 at Albrighton shortly after 5pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.17pm on Wednesday, November 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. One person assisted out of vehicle by fire service.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used cutters, spreaders and small gear, and made the vehicles safe.