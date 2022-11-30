Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Casualty cut free after four-vehicle smash on M54

By Nick HumphreysTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished: Last Updated:

A person was cut free from a vehicle after a smash involving four vehicles on the M54 in Shropshire.

Emergency crews scrambled to the eastbound Junction 3 at Albrighton shortly after 5pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.17pm on Wednesday, November 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. One person assisted out of vehicle by fire service.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used cutters, spreaders and small gear, and made the vehicles safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News