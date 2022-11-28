MP raises concerns about Telford school's music funding in the Commons

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, called for a debate in the House following the Art Council decision to withdraw funding for music lessons at Old Park Primary School in Malinslee.

The MP welcomed news that the Ironbridge Gorge Trust Museum, a World Heritage Site, would be receiving £2.25 million over three years from the Arts Council's levelling-up fund.

But, addressing Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, she added: "The Arts Council has also withdrawn funding from a fabulous music project at Old Park Primary School in Malinslee, in which every child learns an instrument and experiences the pride and joy of playing with an orchestra at concerts.

"Does the Leader of the House agree that levelling up is about creating opportunities for communities such as Old Park Primary School, which serves a disadvantaged area? Can we have a debate on Arts Council funding and levelling up?"

Mrs Mordaunt replied that she believed such a debate would be well supported.

"The Arts Council has funded about 1,000 organisations across England, so I know that other members will also want to look at this issue," she said.