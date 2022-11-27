Just one week to go until Christmas fun run for Midlands Air Ambulance charity

Chris Pettman (chair of the Friends of Telford Town Park) and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity fundraising manager Maria Jones.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's popular Festive Fun Run is returning to Telford Town Park – and there's only one week left to register.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back our much-loved Christmas Fun Run following three years of postponements due to the pandemic.

“It’s a great event for the whole family that will well and truly kick-start the festive season. We hope the people of Shropshire turn out in strong numbers to raise money to help us through 2023.”

The event will take place at 12pm with registration from 10.30am on Sunday, December 4 at Telford Town Park.

Participants can run a 2km or a 5km route and pre-registration is encouraged via midlandsairambulance.com/2022xmasfunrun ahead of the event to avoid disappointment.

A limited number of on-the-day sign-ups will also be welcomed. Participants are invited – but not obliged – to take part in Christmas fancy dress.

Registration costs £10 for adults and is free for children aged 15 and under.

Anyone looking to take part should register before the day to avoid disappointment, organisers say.