Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A442 north of Telford closed in both directions after 'serious' crash

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished:

The A442 north of Telford has been shut after a 'serious' crash, officials confirm.

The road has been closed in both directions at Long Lane, north of Shawbirch.

All the emergency services attended the scene.

The road will be closed for a number of hours.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News