Staff waiting to take delivery of toys for our Christmas campaign

The Shropshire Star advertising team get behind our Toy Appeal

Our offices at Grosvenor House, Hollinswood Road, are one of six collection points for our appeal which aims to bring a little festive joy to youngsters who might otherwise find Christmas a difficult time of year.

It is the sixth time we have held the appeal, since its launch in 2015, and over that time we have distributed more than 5,000 gifts to children in need.

This year we are teaming up with Shropshire-based Joule's brewery for the first time, and collecting gifts which will be shared among four separate organisations.

The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt orthopaedic hospital, near Oswestry, is one of the beneficiaries. This charity provides specialist training which helps children with conditions such as cerebral palsy gain control of their movement.

The Harry Johnson Trust, set up by Sally and Stephen Johnson in memory of their son Harry, who died in 2014 at the age of seven, provides support for children across Shropshire and Mid Wales who have been diagnosed with cancer.

We will also be handing toys to Telford Young Carers, which provides a lifeline for youngsters who have to look after loved ones with serious illnesses or disabilities.

Finally, we are also supporting the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust. In the past, the appeal has enabled staff to ensure that every child in hospital on Christmas Day will receive a present.

Opposite Aldi and close to Telford's Queensway, or Eastern Primary Route as it is commonly known, the Star's new base at Grosvenor House is easy to get to and benefits from a large free car park. Reception is open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 5pm on Friday.

If that is not convenient, there is another collection point at Telford & Wrekin CVS's office at Hazeldine House in Telford town centre. Gifts can be dropped off at a collection point in reception of the block next to the former Debenhams building.

Elsewhere in the region, four Joule's pubs are also collecting toys on our behalf.

Joule's brewery taphouse at The Red Lion in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton; The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury; Kings Arms in Church Stretton, and the famous Crown Wharf just over the county boundary in Stone, are also ready to collect your donations.

And the need for the appeal is greater than ever this year, as the cost of living crisis takes its toll on vulnerable youngsters.

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said he was confident the newspaper's readers would once more demonstrate their generosity by making the appeal a success.

"It has been a privilege to see the joy that this kindness has brought to so many youngsters facing difficult times this Christmas," he said.

"We are so grateful for the kindness shown by our amazing readers, who never fail to deliver when it comes to helping those less fortunate."

We are also appealing to any businesses or organisations able to support the campaign, either by collecting toys on our behalf or donating. Anybody able to help can contact Mark Andrews on 01952 241491.

Brand new toys and gifts can be handed over at any of the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Shrewsbury

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton

King's Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone