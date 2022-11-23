Rotarians support Shropshire cancer charity

The Telford Centre Rotary Club held a gala dinner to mark the occasion earlier this month and invited Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to attend as recipients of the group’s latest fundraising drive.

More than 60 people gathered at the Hundred House Hotel in Norton for a three-course dinner, quiz, fundraising fun, and talks from the club’s president, Chris Moores, and the district governor, Steve Antill.

Anna Williams from Lingen Davies delivered a talk about the work of the cancer charity, which supports patients going through treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre and works to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer throughout the community.