Road closed after early morning crash involving car and lorry near Telford

By David StubbingsTelford

A road has been closed this morning after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The crash happened near the roundabout and Shell garage early on Wednesday morning. Photo: Google

The two vehicles collided on the B4176 by the roundabout and Shell garage in Sutton Maddock shortly before 6am, forcing the closure of the road.

West Mercia Police urged people to avoid the area while the road was closed while crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Four fire appliances were sent from Telford at 5.59am, with an operations officer also in attendance.

The fire service said: "This incident involved a car and a lorry which had collided and required making safe. No persons trapped," and crews were stood down at 6.16am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

