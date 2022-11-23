Road closed after early morning crash involving car and lorry near Telford

The crash happened near the roundabout and Shell garage early on Wednesday morning. Photo: Google

The two vehicles collided on the B4176 by the roundabout and Shell garage in Sutton Maddock shortly before 6am, forcing the closure of the road.

West Mercia Police urged people to avoid the area while the road was closed while crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Four fire appliances were sent from Telford at 5.59am, with an operations officer also in attendance.

ROAD CLOSURE - B4176 is closed by the roundabout and Shell Garage in Sutton Maddock #Telford. This is following an RTC please avoid the area! — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) November 23, 2022

The fire service said: "This incident involved a car and a lorry which had collided and required making safe. No persons trapped," and crews were stood down at 6.16am.