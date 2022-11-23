New show home unveiled in Telford, with ecological and environmental living in mind

The Beech

Jessup Partnerships has opened its Beech show home at The Woodlands development in Lightmoor Village, Telford.

The Beech style home includes an open plan kitchen/dining area taking the best of modern living and pairing it with a traditional exterior.

Downstairs, the three-bedroom home offers a large living area with French doors opening to the rear fenced and turfed garden, as well as a handy downstairs cloakroom.

Off the landing on the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with an ensuite to the main bedroom.

The development, located on Wellington Road, features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes which are perfect for families and young professionals. Each is built with ecological and environmental living in mind and to a generous specification.

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Jessup said: “The Beech is the perfect home for first-time buyers looking to set up a home as well as families which are expanding and looking for more space.

“All our homes within The Woodlands development are designed to be as sustainable as possible resulting in low running costs for all of our buyers. We encourage anyone looking to purchase a home to come along to the show home to avoid disappointment.”

Lightmoor Village is a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England, modelled on the principles of a Garden Village.