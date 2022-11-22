Father and son savour England's opening win over Iran

Graham and Dylan enjoying a drink at the Red Lion in Doha.

Graeme Harley and son Dylan, from Priorslee, Telford, travelled out to Qatar over the weekend, with tickets for every one of the Three Lions' group games, as well as any knockout games they qualify for.

The pair were straight into the spirit at soon as they landed, meeting former England stars Martin Keown and Matt Upson in the airport.

Graeme said the pair have thoroughly enjoyed their first few days at the tournament, cheering on a huge England win before joining Wales fans to watch them take on the USA.

Pre-match they had shared drinks with English fans at the Red Lion in downtown Doha, with a pint costing £7.11.

The Shropshire business manager explained that getting to the stadium had proved a simple task, and that the air conditioning inside the ground actually left him feeling cold.

He said: "We left the bar we were in at 2.15pm for the 4pm kick off. Taxis are very cheap and we were close to the ground by 2.45pm. It was quite a long walk from the drop off points but the stadium looked amazing and the England fans were in good voice.

"The people I talked to were quite worried about Iran and thought they were a reasonably good team and expected a tight 1-0 win or even a low scoring draw – there were certainly nerves in the crowd.

"There were quite big queues but they moved smoothly and we were in the ground by 3.30pm. I think if fans left it late, then they may have struggled to get in quickly – there is very tight airport type security. I had a biro in my pocket and that was confiscated."

He added: "What was amazing was the air conditioning inside the stadium – we were in row F, six rows from the pitch and we could feel cold air on the back of our necks so it certainly wasn't too hot for the players – quite chilly really, might have to take my fleece to the next game!"

Graeme said they were delighted with England's performance – as they made a blistering start to their campaign.

He said: "In terms of the match, what a great performance. We just retained possession and picked them off. Got to say there were some great finishes and it was great to see England having the courage to attack and to keep going for goals – goal difference can be critical in three match groups.

"Couldn't fault the team and what a strong bench we have to call on – even Harry Maguire played well – I had £5 on England to win and Harry to score which would have earned me £75 – he hit the bar and then went off injured so it wasn't to be.

"It's early days but we look strong in all areas and can score goals from all over the pitch – we score six and Harry Kane doesn't score – we can keep him in reserve for later.