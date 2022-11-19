U-turn means youth football team can return to their pitch after council kicked them off

Youngsters from Lawley Lightmoor FC are delighted after being told they will be allowed to use their home pitch at Hartshill Park.

Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition after Telford & Wrekin Council told Lawley Lightmoor FC that they were no longer able to use the pitch at Hartshill Park.

The move came after a complaint, with the council saying "matches were having an adverse effect on residents".

But there is a happy ending for the team after the club and the council met to discuss the situation.

The meeting resulted in an agreement that the club can continue to use the pitch for its matches.

Part of the arrangement is that temporary goalposts will be put in at the end of the pitch backing onto residents' gardens, allowing them to be removed when matches are not taking place.

Netting will also be put up to stop any stray footballs potentially injuring residents.

The club's secretary Ben Kennedy thanked the council for coming to a sensible solution.

He also said the authority had gone a step further and agreed to waive the fees for the pitch for the current season.

He said: "I appreciated getting round the table and speaking to the council and once we had done that it was clear we could work together to find a good solution for everyone."

He added: "I think there was a breakdown of communication but I want to give Telford & Wrekin their due, once we got the ear of the right people it was resolved quite quickly.

"We are very happy the kids get to play football on the pitch going forward."

Telford & Wrekin Council said the agreement addressed the concerns of all involved.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We always strive to meet the needs of our community and have been continually working with Lawley Football Club to offer solutions including substitute pitches.

“We are pleased that fixtures continued during this time while alternatives were considered.

“An agreement has now been reached that takes into account the views of all parties and incorporates new measures including temporary goalposts and safety nets to ensure the safety of residents near the pitch and allow for continued use by Lawley Football Club.