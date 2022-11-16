Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Take up flu jabs and Covid booster plea from health service

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

The NHS in Shropshire is urging adults with long-term health conditions to take up the offer of a free flu jab and COVID-19 booster as soon as possible to protect them this winter.

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Those at higher risk of serious symptoms from COVID-19 and flu include people with lung problems including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, people with heart disease, chronic kidney or liver disease, cancer, a weakened immune system or people who have had a stroke or those living with dementia.

These individuals may suffer more severely if they catch either flu or COVID-19, but vaccination will help reduce this risk.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer for at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I urge patients who are at risk from flu and COVID-19, particularly those with health conditions, to have both vaccinations to protect themselves, their family and friends this winter. Having these jabs reduces the chances of catching flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which could be dangerous or even life threatening.

“It is safe to have both vaccines at the same time and if this is offered then please take it up, but people may need to book them separately. You don’t need to wait to be contacted to get vaccinated as you can book online for a booster or contact your GP practice for an NHS flu jab or at a pharmacy that offers one.”

People aged 16 and over with a health condition are being asked by the NHS to book online for an appointment for the COVID-19 booster vaccine via the National Booking Service or by calling 119. Alternatively, they can walk-in to a local vaccination clinic, for times and locations visit: Covid-19 vaccination drop-in clinics – NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk). There are over 30 local sites across the county offering a vaccine service including hospital centres, community pharmacies and local GP-led vaccination sites.

Adults aged 18 to 49 with a health condition can also have a free flu vaccine by contacting their GP surgery or at a pharmacy that offers the service or go online to nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/book-flu-vaccination.

For more information on the NHS flu vaccination and COVID-19 booster vaccine including how to book, where to get the vaccines and to find out who is eligible visit: .nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

Telford
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News