Take up flu jabs and Covid booster plea from health service

Those at higher risk of serious symptoms from COVID-19 and flu include people with lung problems including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, people with heart disease, chronic kidney or liver disease, cancer, a weakened immune system or people who have had a stroke or those living with dementia.

These individuals may suffer more severely if they catch either flu or COVID-19, but vaccination will help reduce this risk.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer for at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I urge patients who are at risk from flu and COVID-19, particularly those with health conditions, to have both vaccinations to protect themselves, their family and friends this winter. Having these jabs reduces the chances of catching flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which could be dangerous or even life threatening.

“It is safe to have both vaccines at the same time and if this is offered then please take it up, but people may need to book them separately. You don’t need to wait to be contacted to get vaccinated as you can book online for a booster or contact your GP practice for an NHS flu jab or at a pharmacy that offers one.”

People aged 16 and over with a health condition are being asked by the NHS to book online for an appointment for the COVID-19 booster vaccine via the National Booking Service or by calling 119. Alternatively, they can walk-in to a local vaccination clinic, for times and locations visit: Covid-19 vaccination drop-in clinics – NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk). There are over 30 local sites across the county offering a vaccine service including hospital centres, community pharmacies and local GP-led vaccination sites.

Adults aged 18 to 49 with a health condition can also have a free flu vaccine by contacting their GP surgery or at a pharmacy that offers the service or go online to nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/book-flu-vaccination.