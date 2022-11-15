Council moves the goalposts as youth football team kicked off pitch

Lawley Lightmoor Football Club's youngsters have been kicked off their pitch at Hartshill Park.

Lawley Lightmoor Football Club's under 11 and 12 team has been told they can no longer play their matches at their Hartshill Park pitch in Oakengates, with Telford & Wrekin Council going as far as removing the goal posts.

The move came after a complaint from a resident, with the council saying "matches were having an adverse effect on residents".

The pitch has been used by the team on Sundays and for training for the last three years – and was used for ten years before that by a team that folded and came under the Lawley and Lightmoor banner.

A petition calling for Telford & Wrekin Council to reverse its decision has already been signed by more than 1,250 people – with some even commenting that they had played football on the pitch up to 30 years ago.

Ben Kennedy, secretary of the club, which has more than 300 members, said they felt hugely let down – as they try to promote activity and sport for youngsters.

He said: "It feels like we don't matter. We are a completely charitable organisation, we don't try and make a profit, we just want kids to play football and develop and it is like the services we provide for our community don't matter. No one consulted us, I just had an e-mail from the council to say the pitch was no longer available."

Mr Kennedy said they had been offered two replacement pitches, one in Leegomery, but that neither were suitable.

He said one is already in use by another team, while the other is next to an adult pitch – raising concerns about swearing and the proximity to grown-ups who could hurt youngster by accidentally hitting them with the ball.

Telford & Wrekin Council has also said it intends to re-instate the goalposts at the pitch for 'recreational football'.

Mr Kennedy said the decision made no sense with potential damage or nuisance from games more likely when they are not supervised.

He also said the club had spoken with residents whose properties border the pitch behind one of the goals, with several expressing their support for the children to keep playing.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said they would continue discussions with the club.

He said: "As a council we need to balance the needs of residents, clubs and recreational users and have been working closely with the Secretary at Lawley Football Club throughout this process to provide suitable solutions to accommodate the teams.

“We are in the process of re-instating goal posts, allowing recreational football to continue safely at Oakengates and the pitch for younger age groups also remains in place.

“To date, two alternative pitches have been proposed to accommodate the larger pitch, where matches were having an adverse effect on residents.

“Fixtures have continued at alternative venues and we would hope to maintain our positive relationship with the club.

“We will continue to ensure adequate solutions are provided, grassroots football is something Telford & Wrekin Council is passionate about and recognise the importance of. We regularly work closely with Telford United Football Club to offer free football on Friday nights and during school holidays through our Safer & Stronger Communities project.