Jailed: Telford burglar targeted three properties in nine days

Andrew Harley

Andrew Harley, 32, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, stole from three properties in the Sutton Hill area during nine days in August.

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to three years and 10 months in custody.

The court was gold that on August 22, Harley removed the glass from a door of a property and stole around £1,500 worth of items.

On August 25 he entered a property via an unlocked back door and stole a laptop and a set of keys.

And on the morning of August 30 he entered another property and stole an Amazon Echo and 10 bottles of perfume.

Officers attended and Harley was arrested near the property.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and a count of theft.

Detective Sergeant Alex Stacey said: “We understand how distressing it is to be a victim of burglary.

“We continue to thoroughly investigate any reports of burglary and hopefully this sentence demonstrates that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“We also urge everyone to ensure their property is secure at all times.”

"Anyone with any concerns about a potential burglary can report it to us online at www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report. Always dial 999 in an emergency.