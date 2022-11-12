Telford charity encourages people to join charity sleep-out to help the homeless

Stay Telford sleep out

Since 1990, Stay Telford has helped tens of thousands of young people to get their lives back on track, supporting them through any issues relevant in their lives at that time.

Working with vulnerable people, charity volunteers help them gain the necessary life skills to live independently and realise their potential.

Now, it is about to hold its 10th annual sponsored sleep out on Friday, November 25, from 7pm, to raise funds for the services it provides.

People are encouraged to get involve in the event which will take place outside Meeting Point House in the Southwater area.

Stay’s chief executive, Terry Gee, said: “The principle behind Stay’s Sleep Out is simple; people giving up their beds for the night and sleeping outside so sponsor money can be raised to support Stay’s work with homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

"Any money raised will help us to purchase essential items such as tents, sleeping bags etc that can be given out by our homeless outreach team to keep people as warm and safe as possible until a longer-term solution can be found.

"This event is not an exercise in ‘what it’s like to be homeless’. It is a fundraising event that also helps raise the awareness of homeless issues in the wider community and also the causes of homelessness.”

To find out more about the sponsored sleep out, visit staytelford.co.uk/get-involved/stay-sleep-out