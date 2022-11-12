New engine for Polar Express trains

The engine, Swordfish. Photo David Jenkins

The Andrew Barclay 0-6-0 steam engine No. 2138 "Swordfish" has been hired to provide motive power because of ongoing repairs to its GWR 56XX 0-6-2 tank engine No. 5619.

Before the journeys to see Santa at the "North Pole" start on November, 25 Swordfish will be fitted with a spotlight and bell, just like the locomotive in the Polar Express film.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said

"This is the first time that Swordfish has visited to our line and is something new and exciting for our Polar Express passengers to look forward to seeing and travelling behind this Christmas at Telford Steam Railway We are grateful to the owner of Swordfish and the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre.".