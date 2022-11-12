Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New engine for Polar Express trains

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Telford's Steam Railway has brought in a guest engine for its Polar Express trains.

The engine, Swordfish. Photo David Jenkins
The engine, Swordfish. Photo David Jenkins

The Andrew Barclay 0-6-0 steam engine No. 2138 "Swordfish" has been hired to provide motive power because of ongoing repairs to its GWR 56XX 0-6-2 tank engine No. 5619.

Before the journeys to see Santa at the "North Pole" start on November, 25 Swordfish will be fitted with a spotlight and bell, just like the locomotive in the Polar Express film.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said

"This is the first time that Swordfish has visited to our line and is something new and exciting for our Polar Express passengers to look forward to seeing and travelling behind this Christmas at Telford Steam Railway We are grateful to the owner of Swordfish and the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre.".

Tickets for the Polar Express are available, from the website telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News