The show will go on - Donnington bonfire is rebuilt ready for fireworks

Donnington Bonfire where the rebuild has started after idiots burnt the bonfire down last night, a week before te event. Alf Mitchell, overseeing the rebuild, despite having a bad leg leaving him unable to get out the cab.

The mound of pallets that had been piled up ready for the event were destroyed in the arson attack on November 5. Firefighters attended but decided the safest option was to let the blaze burn out.

Organiser Mark Mitchell, whose family have run the event for 45 years, said there had been a great community response to see the bonfire rebuilt.

Local companies supplied pallets and delivered them to the site to ensure the night could still go ahead.

Thousands of people normally attend the event, which also includes a fun fair with around 20 rides, attractions and inflatables.

The fun starts at 4pm.