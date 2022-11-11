1,000 students and staff fall silent at Telford College remembrance service

Students and staff at Telford College

The Armistice Day service was held outside the college's Haybridge campus in Wellington, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The parade was led by the college’s public uniformed services students, and also included representatives from the British Army reserves, Royal Navy, and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Former Telford College staff member Bob Jenkins – a retired military police officer now living in the USA – filmed a video message for the ceremony at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

It included a recital of the poignant poem which he originally wrote for the Armistice centenary, called Remember Me.

Bob said: “It seems a beautiful and appropriate place at which to recite the poem that I used to narrate when I had the privilege and pleasure of working at Telford College and being with you on this annual occasion.”

Several Telford College public uniformed services students read the traditional remembrance day exhortation, including Fraser German, Cameron King, Olivia Sylvester, Elizabeth Worthington, plus PC Pete Rigby.

There were also readings by Telford College A-level student Misha Candlin, and Archie Walkerdine – a former college tutor now with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service..