Care home plan for site of former social club in Telford

Cairnwell Developments wants to build the 33-bed care home on land previously occupied by the Woodside Social Club – the remains of which were demolished some years ago.

The plans will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

Planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the scheme.

The home, which would be run by Exemplar Health Care, would look after adults with "complex needs".

A report from Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department says: "Exemplar support people with living with neuro-disabilities, brain injuries, spinal injuries, stroke, mental ill health, physical disabilities, learning disabilities and/or autism and complex dementia.

"Their homes support people of all ages, including younger adults with over half of service users aged between 46 to 65 and the average age of service users being 56 years of age."

If approved the plan would finally mean the development of the land.

In 2006 permission was granted to build a residential development on the site – but the plan has been abandoned with the site left empty.

Planning officers back the project for approval, saying Telford has a need for the type of accommodation being offered by the scheme.

The plan will see an 'L'-shaped building built at the rear of the site, made up of three self-contained units of 11 residents per floor. Access to the site will be from an existing access on Woodside Avenue.