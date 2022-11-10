Telford football club puts safety measures in place for derby clash

The Telford team has been working alongside West Mercia Police ahead of Saturday’s game at the New Bucks Head to "mitigate" against possible poor behaviour

A spokesman for AFC Telford said there will be enhanced search procedures at the turnstiles as well as a significant stewarding/policing presence, more than usually seen at matches at the New Bucks Head.

Before and after the fixture, measures will be put in place to ensure both sets of supporters arrive and leave the stadium in a structured manner via allocated pre-determined routes.

Home supporters will be asked to leave the stadium via specified routes, while Hereford supporters will be directed via an alternative direction.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, therefore the turnstiles will open 15 minutes early on Saturday.

Win’s Bar will be open for home supporters only. Hereford supporters will be able to purchase an alcoholic drink in the away concourse.

"We will be opening a cash turnstile for Hereford supporters on the Frank Nagington Stand," said a spokesman. "No card payments will be accepted.