Food and drink writer Laura is raising a glass to the county's culture

Laura with her latest publication, the Good Beer Guide 2023, in which she wrote all of the regional introductions

Laura Hadland moved to the borough barely three months ago but is already putting the spotlight on some of Shropshire's fantastic beer and food culture in her writing.

Laura, who moved to Telford three months ago, has been shortlisted for three national trophies by the Guild of British Beer Writers.

Her work is in the running to win Best Communication about Pubs, Best Communication about No and Low Alcohol Beer and Best Self Published Work.

It's been a great year so far for Laura whose first book about 50 years of the Campaign for Real Ale was named the Best Beer Book in the World by the Gourmand Awards. It also bagged second place for Best Business Writing at the North American Guild of Beer Writers Awards in September.

The competition in the Guild's awards will pit Laura against some of the finest beer writers in the world when the winners are announced at a glittering ceremony in London on November 23.

"I couldn't feel more proud," said Laura.

"In particular having my work about pubs recognised feels really special, because that industry needs all the support it can get in these tough economic times.

"I have interviewed some amazing people, who are passionate and selfless in serving their local communities. I hope that my nomination will help to encourage more people to visit their local pubs and make the most of what they have to offer."

Laura has already begun featuring some of Shropshire's fantastic beer and food culture in her writing.