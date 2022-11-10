Council pledges to fulfil all Child Sexual Exploitation inquiry recommendations by end of next year

Telford & Wrekin Council

Of the 47 recommendations made by the inquiry in July this year, 22 related to the council.

Councillors heard in a meeting on Thursday that steps are being taken to support, and progress, the implementation of recommendations.

Councillor Lee Carter said that two recommendations had been completed with another four well underway.

"We have an action plan to ensure that all the recommendations will have been met by the end of next year, six months ahead of schedule," Councillor Carter said.

He said a cross-party group was being set up to oversee the work and that the council was seeking an independent chair and facilitator.

The council is also working with three survivors of child sexual abuse to ensure the recommendations are met.

In 2018, it was agreed that the council would commission a judge-led independent inquiry into historic child sexual exploitation within the borough.