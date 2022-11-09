Notification Settings

Telford man's death was suicide, coroner concludes

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A Telford man killed himself after his mental health deteriorated due to 'life events' a coroner concluded.

Shrewsbury-born electrician Neil Giles, aged 51, of Lawley Village, was found dead at his family's home on July 29.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told that there were no suspicious circumstances with no one else being involved in the death. No alcohol or drugs were found in his system, the inquest was told on Tuesday.

The inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that Mr Giles had suffered a mental health deterioration due to "life events".

"He must have done the act which led to his death," said Mr Ellery as he concluded that the death was due to suicide.

* Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for FREE on 116 123. You can also put your feelings down on an email to jo@samaritans.org and get a response in 24 hours.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

