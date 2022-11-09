Shrewsbury-born electrician Neil Giles, aged 51, of Lawley Village, was found dead at his family's home on July 29.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told that there were no suspicious circumstances with no one else being involved in the death. No alcohol or drugs were found in his system, the inquest was told on Tuesday.

The inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that Mr Giles had suffered a mental health deterioration due to "life events".

"He must have done the act which led to his death," said Mr Ellery as he concluded that the death was due to suicide.