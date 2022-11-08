Stacey Middleton, Subcontractor Ledger Manager at Jessup Partnerships, proudly declaring the amount raised for the Telford Neonatal Unit

Woodlands, off Lightmoor Way, Telford is being developed by Jessup Partnerships and office staff within the company have been raising funds for the town's Neonatal Unit at Princess Royal Hospital through Dress Down Friday donations.

The donations will help provide a higher level of medical care for babies born between 28 and 32 weeks, as well as those with conditions diagnosed before birth.

Chris Timmins, managing director of Jessup Partnerships said, “The Telford Neonatal Unit does amazing things for seriously vulnerable babies, so I’m proud that as a team we can contribute towards that effort.

“Seeing our staff converging to raise money for such vital care is fantastic and I’m proud to see the donations every Friday. As a company, we’re big on making a difference to the community around us, and this collective effort typifies our company’s values.”

The Neonatal Unit, which is part of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals’ NHS trust, is accredited worldwide by The Unicef Baby Friendly Initiative, and cares for approximately 500 babies per year, providing intensive care, high dependency care and special care.