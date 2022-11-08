Retired woman died after being pulled over by daughter's dog on walk

The inquest was heard at Shirehall

Celia Twigger, aged 72, a retired cash office clerk from Warwickshire, suffered a bleed on her brain caused by fall on October 31, 2022, while visiting her daughter in Telford, a fast track inquest held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday heard.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that clinical staff at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford concluded that the resulting injury was deemed 'inoperable'. She died on the same day at the hospital.

Mr Ellery heard that the family had no issues to raise and they were not present at the court for the fast track inquest.