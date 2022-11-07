Lotto oh no! Telford lottery winner misses deadline to claim £1 million prize

Despite numerous appeals to find the ticket holder, Camelot UK today announced that the UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on May 10 this year has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket was bought in Telford and Wrekin and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Sunday, November 6.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. However, the money will now add to the more than £30m raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days (about six months) from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. All prizes that do not receive a valid claim after 180 days, and any interest they have earned, add to the more than £30m raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, and for every EuroMillions line played UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.