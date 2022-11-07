Notification Settings

Investment on the way for elite sports centre in Shropshire

By David Tooley

An MP has welcomed plans for new investment at a national centre for sports in Shropshire.

Lilleshall MP Mark Pritchard taking part in an archery tournament in Parliament.

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, asked the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) what plans her Department has for the future of Lilleshall Hall National Sports Centre.

UK Sport, Sport England, British Gymnastics, GB Archery and the Royal British Legion Battleback programme currently provide a range of activities on site.

In recent years, the centre has benefited from new gymnastics facilities, renovation of the Lilleshall Main House listed building, and new hockey pitches.

In response to Mr Pritchard's written parliamentary question, Stuart Andrew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at DCMS, confirmed that "future plans for investment include improved archery facilities and the expansion of the Royal British Legion Battleback programme which include the hosting of the Invictus Games programme."

Mr Pritchard said: "For decades, Lilleshall National Sports Centre has provided world-class sporting facilities for the local community and for elite sportsmen and women. I am delighted that there will be new investment both in sports facilities and programmes for injured veterans."

The government minister said that there is an element of commercial activity such as conferences at Lilleshall that helps to underpin the financial viability of the site and enables the provision of sporting activity. There are no plans for this to change.

