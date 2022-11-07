Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver 'leaves scene' after car crashes into Telford roundabout and rolls over

By David StubbingsTelfordPublished: Comments

A driver is assisting police with their enquiries after emergency crews found nobody at the scene of a crash where a car ended up on its roof.

Emergency services on the scene after the crash at the Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Emergency services on the scene after the crash at the Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Emergency crews were called to the Ketley Dingle Interchange, Telford, at around 6am on Sunday after receiving reports of a hatchback hitting a barrier on the roundabout where the A5223 crosses the M54 at Junction 6 of the motorway, and rolling over.

Four fire crews from Wellington and Much Wenlock - including the rescue tender - attended, along with medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

However, when emergency crews arrived they found nobody at the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Around 6am on Sunday 6 November we received a report of a car that overturned on Ketley Dingle Interchange, Telford.

"The driver of the car left the scene. We attended and conducted a search of the area.

"No injuries were reported and the car was recovered. Later in the day, the driver was identified and is assisting enquiries."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic attended, while an off-duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.

"On arrival there were no patients found. Ambulance staff worked together with police and fire service colleagues to conduct a thorough search of the area, but no patients were found and we were stood down from the scene," the spokesman added.

In a photo taken at the scene by the fire service, a line of ambulances and fire engines could be seen, while the barrier on the inside of the roundabout was also clearly bent.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News