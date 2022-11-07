Driver 'leaves scene' after car crashes into Telford roundabout and rolls over

Emergency services on the scene after the crash at the Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Emergency crews were called to the Ketley Dingle Interchange, Telford, at around 6am on Sunday after receiving reports of a hatchback hitting a barrier on the roundabout where the A5223 crosses the M54 at Junction 6 of the motorway, and rolling over.

Four fire crews from Wellington and Much Wenlock - including the rescue tender - attended, along with medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

However, when emergency crews arrived they found nobody at the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Around 6am on Sunday 6 November we received a report of a car that overturned on Ketley Dingle Interchange, Telford.

"The driver of the car left the scene. We attended and conducted a search of the area.

"No injuries were reported and the car was recovered. Later in the day, the driver was identified and is assisting enquiries."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic attended, while an off-duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.

"On arrival there were no patients found. Ambulance staff worked together with police and fire service colleagues to conduct a thorough search of the area, but no patients were found and we were stood down from the scene," the spokesman added.