No injuries as car lands on roof on A442 interchange in Telford

Firefighters from Telford Central were scrambled to Randlay Interchange with the A442 near Telford Town Centre at 9.30pm on Sunday to reports of a crash.
When two fire engines arrived at the scene with an operations officer they found thankfully that no-one was trapped.
The crews made the vehicle safe and sent their incident stop message 12 minutes later.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was one car on roof, no persons trapped, crews made vehicle safe."
Ambulance crews and police also attended, but the driver was unhurt.