Council motion calls for backing for A41 speed cameras

Councillor Andrew Eade

Telford & Wrekin Council's opposition Conservative group has put a motion forward to the authority's full meeting on Thursday.

The motion, being proposed by the Tory group leader Andrew Eade, calls for the council to lobby for £400,000 allocated by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, to be spent on average speed cameras to be introduced on the A41 – which runs through the Telford & Wrekin borough, and on through the Shropshire Council area up to Whitchurch.

Mr Campion has confirmed the funding is available, but a review is taking place to decide where it will be spent.

Councillor Eade's motion states: “This council calls for average speed cameras to be installed on the section of the dangerous A41, which runs through the borough of Telford & Wrekin.

"Council also undertakes to support colleagues at Shropshire Council in lobbying the Police and Crime Commissioner to allocate the £400,000 available funding to deliver this essential safety measure."

Councillor Eade, who met with Mr Campion and residents to view the problems first hand yesterday, said he hoped the council would back the call for action on the route.

He said: "Mr Campion recently announced that he has a budget of £400k to spend in Shropshire on average speed cameras and we, along with colleagues at Shropshire Council, want to promote the strong case for their implementation along this dangerous stretch of road.

“It clearly demonstrates John’s concern and commitment to road safety in Shropshire that he is prepared to meet local councillors and members of the community while deciding where investment will finally be placed.

“I am very hopeful that all councillors will support the motion and get behind this campaign and help to make our borough roads safer.”

Responding to the motion ahead of the meeting Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Richard Overton, said: “The responsibility for the installation of average speed cameras on the A41 rests with the Police and Crime Commissioner.

"We are awaiting further details of his proposals and also welcome further discussions on enforcing speed limits across Telford & Wrekin.”

There has been increasing concern over the number of crashes on the A41 in the county – since the start of 2017 there have been more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured on the A41 between Cosford and Whitchurch.

Earlier this week Shropshire Council's Cabinet Member for Highways, Councillor Richard Marshall, confirmed his authority was in discussions with the commissioner over the location for the speed cameras.

He said: “We are actively speaking to John Campion about possible average speed cameras on the A41, and are considering other sites where cameras would help improve safety for those using Shropshire’s roads.”