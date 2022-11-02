Voting arrangements set to be shuffled in time for next May's elections in Telford

The borough council has had to tweak the ward boundaries and this means some people will be shunted into different areas to cast their crosses at polling stations at next May's elections.

Council officers have produced an interim review of polling places, districts and stations which will be consulted on in time for a report to go to councillors for approval on November 28. The council's Boundary Review Committee agreed to go ahead with the consultation at a meeting on Thursday (27).

The boundaries of most existing council ward were made after the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) proposed creating two extra wards for borough elections. Warding arrangements for some towns and parishes have also been changed.

Some of the changes include:

Moving electors from Crowdale road area of the Shawbirch into Admaston & Bratton.

Electors in Berberis Road will be moved from Apley Castle to Hadley & Leegomery ward where they will be invited to vote at Hadley Old Folks rest room.

Donnington ward will be taking on electors from the Kenwray Drive area of Priorslee and Celandine Way area of Muxton.

Ercall ward will be giving away electors to the new Haygate & Park ward from the Wrekin Road area.

Horsehay & Lightmoor ward will gain electors from the current Dawley & Aqueduct ward these are from the Little Dawley area, Trinity Road area and the Doseley Road area.

The current three councillor Ketley & Overdale ward will cease to exist following the boundary review. This part of that ward becomes a single councillor Ketley seatcomprising of the original Ketley area and with electors from the Ketley Park Road area moving to Oakengates & Ketley Bank ward.

A new three councillor Lawley ward has been created, comprising parts of the current Ketley & Overdale, Horsehay & Lightmoor and Wrockwardine wards.

The Wrockwardine Wood & Trench ward is the only one that the proposals will not alter.

Ward and polling district maps and a borough wide map will be provided on the Council’s website to assist residents in identifying their proposed polling station.

Copies of the proposals will be deposited at Addenbrooke House and Southwater, inviting responses to be made.