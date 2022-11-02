Three walkers backed by boxer Richie Woodhall plan to trek 50-mile trail in one day for hospice

From left are Darrell Paterson, Richie Woodhall, Chun Bagry and Sanjit Kang.

Darrell Paterson and his friends Chun Bagry and Sanjit Kang are busy preparing for the Telford T50 walk which they plan to complete in 24 hours next April.

The 50-mile route takes in many of the beautiful green spaces, interesting places and industrial heritage that make Telford special and the trio have set themselves the target of raising £10,000 for Severn Hospice.

British former professional boxer, Commonwealth medallist and Olympian Richie Woodhall is throwing his weight behind them and will walk with them for the last eight miles of the route.

Darrell, Chun and Sanjit are raising money for the charity for personal reasons.

Darrell’s first wife Julia died in 2008 at the age of 28 from breast cancer, and she received care from the Hospice at Home team in her final hours.

His uncle John was cared for at the hospice in Apley and several friends and distant relatives have also received the care and support of the charity.

Chun will be walking in memory of his dear friend and colleague of 20 years, June White.

She worked at Madeley Laundrette, was well known in her community and was cared for by Severn Hospice in 2018.

Telford boxer Richie is an old friend of Chun’s. The pair first met during Richie’s early boxing days, and Chun would travel the country watching his fights. He even flew to America to see his friend in his professional bouts.

In 2015, Severn Hospice cared for Richie’s father.

“I will be forever grateful for the care that was given to him,” said Richie.

“Chun is a very good friend of mine,” he added, “and so, I want to do everything I can to publicise and support him, Darrell and Sanjit in their mission.”

The three friends, who call themselves The April Fools, are aware of the challenge ahead – Darrell, who used to be in the Navy, has done little exercise since his wife died.

But they are determined to raise thousands for the charity which means so much to them.

Darrell said: “I looked at a few Severn Hospice JustGiving pages where people had raised around £2,500 each and I thought to myself ‘There's three of us, so we should easily be able to smash the target’. We will ‘go big or go home!’”

Sanjit added: “Although I haven’t known of anybody that has had care from the hospice, I know what a great charity it is, and I just want to support my friends in any way that I can.”

Nicky Green from the fundraising team at Severn Hospice said: “It was a real pleasure to meet with Darrell, Chun, Sanjit and Richie and to be able to thank them in person for their support and kindness. We are honoured that we could be there for their families and loved ones when they needed us and their amazing fundraising means we can be there for many, many more local families facing heartbreak.

“The T50 is a very tough challenge, walking 50 miles in one day is a really big ask. But I know they will do it; they are incredibly determined. I have every confidence that they will be knockout!”