Pupils take part in Diwali dance workshop

Pupils at Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley taking part in a Diwali dance workshop

As many as 200 of the children at Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley took part in the dancing during 35 minute slots run by a London-based company called West End in Schools.

They learned about the story of Prince Ramayana and Sita, the princess, taken from an Indian holy book which tells of how good overcomes evil.

Deputy headteacher Subesh Mejer said: "During the last week of half-term the pupils learned about Diwali which is embedded in Indian culture.

"On the last day we celebrated with a Diwali day and the children were encouraged to wear bright clothes, tasted and made chapattis and rangoli patters.

"They made the patterns on card and paper but traditionally these are made from chalk and placed outside homes.

"Henna designs were also drawn on paper and the children really enjoyed taking part.

"The story about the festival is now part of the national curriculum and schools in Telford and Wrekin follow an agreed syllabus to explain different cultures and their traditions.

"It is important for them to learn about different traditions so that they can relate to friends of different cultures.

"As well as the dancing the pupils also made Diva lights as a welcome.

"The dancing was watched by invited guests including the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Raj Mehta, school governors and local councillors.

"This was the first time that we have used an outside agency to teach the dancing which was a more modern version of what I knew when I was growing up.