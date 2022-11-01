Plea over rubbish in bid to cut threat of arson in Telford

Fly-tipping is a problem

Telford & Wrekin Council is urging people to keep a look out for potential fire risks.

Since 2019, more than 11,000 fly-tipping incidents have been recorded at a cost to the tax payer in the region of £784,000 – which could translate to a one per cent reduction in council tax.

Deputy Leader for Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Richard Overton said: “Please dispose properly of any waste to help reduce the number of deliberate fires in your local community. By thinking twice and working together we can make sure that public safety is a priority, ensuring Halloween and bonfire night remains a fun time for all.

“Our bulky waste collection scheme enables residents to book collections of household items they no longer need, such as mattresses, washing machines and armchairs and more than 9,000 collections have taken place in the 12 months.”

Councillor Overton added: “We have always adopted the principle of education first and enforcement later. Any Fixed Penalty Notices or prosecutions are considered as a last resort to the persistent few. We are on your side working together to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.”

Residents play a key role in keeping the borough clean and tidy and residents are urged to report fly-tipping online via the MyTelford app.