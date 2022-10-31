Funding available for community groups across Shropshire

Wrekin's Community Fund helped fund the installation of life-saving equipment at the Body Barn in Shifnal

Wrekin’s Community Fund has given considerable amounts of funding to community groups, local charities, resident associations and voluntary organisations. In the past four years alone, it has supported 124 community led projects with funding of more than £160,000.

Following a recent review, Wrekin’s Community Fund now offers two different grant opportunities:

Wrekin’s Community Chest offers grants of up to £2,000 to support community projects and activities in communities where its tenants live.

Wrekin’s Partnership Fund offers larger grants (over £2,000) to organisations that are actively working for the benefit of Wrekin tenants.

Sam Hine, social value and inclusion manager with The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We know that grants like these can make a huge difference to local projects and activities. The Community Fund is an effective way for us to support groups and organisations that are active in the communities where our tenants and customers live. Over the years we have seen so many amazing projects that have brought our communities together and helped make a difference to people’s lives.

“If any community or voluntary organisations are looking for funding to support projects that benefit Wrekin tenants, we’re interested in working with you to make it happen, so please get in touch.”

The Community Fund has recently awarded grants to fund a public access defibrillator at a Newport gym, a nature trail at Leegomery, improvements at the Brightstar Boxing Academy in Shifnal and the Baby Bank at Telford Crisis Support.