Football clubs help in desperate search for missing father Harry

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

The 58-year-old – known as Harry – has been missing for almost a month, having disappeared on a family outing to woodland near Stirchley Pools on Sunday, October 2.

An appeal was put out on the big screen at The Hawthorns during West Bromwich Albion's game with Sheffield United yesterday and AFC Telford United also put a picture of the missing poster on their twitter feed.

The Takhar family lived around the Smethwick and Greater Birmingham area before moving to Telford around three years ago.

A Facebook group 'Help find Missing Harjinder Takhar "Harry" has over 6,000 followers but so far despite extensive searching by police and members of the group of Stirchley Pools and the surrounding woodland in Telford Town Park, no leads have been found.

Harry's daughter Pooja said this week would mark a milestone for the family since Harry went missing and they were determined to continue the search until he was found because they were certain he was still out there. She thanked West Bromwich Albion and AFC Telford for their help and all the people who have been searching for him.

She said: "We will leave no stone unturned in the search for my father as it has still been a relatively short space of time he has been missing and we think he may have needed some 'time out' so could be living somewhere or with someone either in the Telford area or back in the West Midlands.

"The response to the appeal has been fantastic - there was a possible sighting in Muxton which didn't come to anything and similarly a few in the West Midlands but at least people are out there looking and trying to find him. The police have been fantastic and organisations like the two football club's have helped as well as many smaller groups so we thank them all for that."