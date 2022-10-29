MP gets confirmation that energy bill support must be passed down to those renting properties

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard

Mr Pritchard submitted a written parliamentary question to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Ministers after receiving enquiries from constituents who are renting property and who are concerned that energy bills support would be paid to their landlord and not passed on to them.

Responding, Minister of State Graham Stuart MP confirmed that the Energy Prices Bill includes provisions that will require landlords and other intermediaries to pass the benefits they receive from the energy price support on to their tenants and end users as appropriate."