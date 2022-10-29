MP gets confirmation that energy bill support must be passed down to those renting properties

Mr Pritchard submitted a written parliamentary question to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Ministers after receiving enquiries from constituents who are renting property and who are concerned that energy bills support would be paid to their landlord and not passed on to them.
Responding, Minister of State Graham Stuart MP confirmed that the Energy Prices Bill includes provisions that will require landlords and other intermediaries to pass the benefits they receive from the energy price support on to their tenants and end users as appropriate."
Mr Pritchard said: "As winter approaches, I am pleased that the Government is making sure that the benefits of its energy bills support schemes reach those who need help. It would be wrong for a landlord to keep the energy support payments if they are not the one paying the bills."