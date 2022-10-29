Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP gets confirmation that energy bill support must be passed down to those renting properties

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, has welcomed confirmation from ministers that landlords who receive energy bill support for a property they are renting out will be legally required to pass those benefits on to their tenants.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard
Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard

Mr Pritchard submitted a written parliamentary question to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Ministers after receiving enquiries from constituents who are renting property and who are concerned that energy bills support would be paid to their landlord and not passed on to them.

Responding, Minister of State Graham Stuart MP confirmed that the Energy Prices Bill includes provisions that will require landlords and other intermediaries to pass the benefits they receive from the energy price support on to their tenants and end users as appropriate."

Mr Pritchard said: "As winter approaches, I am pleased that the Government is making sure that the benefits of its energy bills support schemes reach those who need help. It would be wrong for a landlord to keep the energy support payments if they are not the one paying the bills."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News