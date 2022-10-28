Firefighters release man trapped under caravan in Craven Arms

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The alarm was raised at Long Lane, Craven Arms, just before 2pm on Friday .

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Craven Arms, Church Stretton and Wellington to the scene while West Midlands Ambulance scrambled the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and an ambulance and paramedic officer.

Firefighters were able to release the man in a 15 minute operation.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called to reports of a patient who was trapped underneath a caravan on Long Lane at 1.51pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had been freed. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance."

In another call fire crews from Wellington and Telford went to The Knowle in Telford at about 3pm to reports of a male on the roof of a bungalow.

The person was helped from the roof by firefighters using ladders to reach the roof. The male was safely down by 3.30pm