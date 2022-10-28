Care home firm pledges 'full investigation' at Telford site after poor treatment allegations

The Farmstead Care Home

Telford and Wrekin Council has confirmed that it has temporarily suspended new placements for publicly funded elderly clients at The Farmstead, in Bryce Way, Lawley Bank.

A spokesperson for Sandstone Care Group, which acquired The Farmstead Care Home on May 31 this year, said it is carrying out a full investigation into allegations made.

“We take all complaints very seriously and are carrying out a full investigation into the allegations that have been made.

“We are working on an action plan in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, supported by specialist external care home consultants Caresolve, and good progress is being made.

“We are committed to providing residents with the highest possible standard of person-centred care.”

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The council has temporarily suspended new placements at The Farmstead whilst we a work with Sandstone alongside our partner health professionals to ensure that the residents there are being cared for and are safe."

The Shropshire Star had been contacted by an anonymous member of the public who said there had been "neglect and abuse" of patients.

The anonymous member of the public wanted the care home to close.

Sandstone Care Group took ownership of The Farmstead Care Home in Telford earlier this year.

The 66-bed home, offering a mix of residential, dementia care and general nursing across its three floors, was acquired by Octopus Real Estate and will be operated by Sandstone, which has headquarters in Chester and Warrington, on a 35-year lease.

The home, which is rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is based at Bryce Way, Lawley, joined six other homes in the Sandstone Care Group in Powys, Wales, Merseyside and Lancashire.

The care home received its 'good' rating during an inspection in March, 2021.