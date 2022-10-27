Notification Settings

Inside show home at housing development being built near Newport

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Buyers have the chance to take a look around a new housing development near Newport.

A bedroom. Pictures: Mark Andrew Ray
A bedroom. Pictures: Mark Andrew Ray

Fletcher Homes has announced the opening of their latest development, Miller’s Gate, in Tibberton.

It consists of 21 homes made up of a mix of four and five-bedroom detached houses. A show home for the development is open for viewing, off Mill Lane, open 10am-4pm every Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The living room

Petra Cadman, Sales & Marketing Manager at Fletcher Homes said: “Miller’s Gate has been one of our most anticipated developments over the last year and we’re proud to launch this to the market.

The kitchen

"As an Exclusive by development, this is the only chance buyers have to purchase one of our homes in this particular area, but we’ve been blown away by the response so far from the conversations we’ve had with customers.”

“We’re looking forward to releasing more of our house types in the coming weeks and working with buyers to help them move into their new homes during early 2023.”

One of the bedrooms

Plans were approved by Telford and Wrekin Council's Planning Committee in September 2019.

No appointments are necessary to visit the development. To find out more, call 01952 947228.

