Infrastructure must be in place to support new housing, warns Newport councillor

A developer confirmed at the end of last week that it has bought a piece of land earmarked for more than 200 homes. Tilia Homes said it has completed a deal for an 18-acre site off Station Road in Newport.

The site is allocated in the Telford & Wrekin local plan and has outline planning permission for the homes, as well as public open space and children’s play areas. It is planned to build 215 private and affordable homes on the site.

Councillor Thomas Janke said he supported, in principle, the building of new homes but more investment was needed in the town to alleviate any potential pressures.

“It is very important that local residents are listened to during the planning phase of this development and indeed any future developments,” he said.

“Like many other areas, local services can be put under strain from an increase in local population.

“So we need to ensure local infrastructure like parking is well supported and invested in, including safe active travel links into and around Newport, not least consider the pressures on local school places and GPs appointments.

“I do support more homes being built, there is a national shortfall of houses and people certainly of my generation and younger find it extremely difficult to get on the housing ladder. We need to see more affordable, good quality housing, built with the future in mind regarding electrical vehicles. I look forward to engaging with the planning application and encourage residents to do the same.”

Tilia Homes said that as part of the development it would also be making significant investment into local infrastructure in the market town.

Amerjit Atwal, land and partnership director for Tilia Homes Central, comments: “We are delighted to be a part of such significant investment in Newport and the delivery of much-needed homes in the area.

“The proposal for the homes is in an aspirational and sustainable location, close to the town centre and amenities and boasts easy access to both local public transport and the region’s road network.

“We look forward to working together with the local community to create a scheme that will benefit both existing and future residents.”

The development, which will be located to the east of Station Road, is on the southern edge of Newport just half a mile from the town centre.

It is part of the wider development of the area consisting of new homes, extra care housing, sports pitches and 25 acres of employment land at Ni Park.