Small Telford roundabout in sleepy residential area up for sale

TelfordPublished: Comments

A traffic island covered in shrubbery might not seem like the most obvious property investment - but at £2,000, it's cheaper than any house would be.

This roundabout could be yours. Photo: Google
A section of the public road network in a quiet residential area of Telford including a roundabout, traffic island and green space is up for sale having failed to attract a buyer at auction last month.

The land at Suffolk Way in Horsehay is described by agents at Pugh as a "freehold parcel of land extending to approximately 0.46 hectares (1.1 acres) comprising roadways and land".

Part of the road that is up for sale. Photo: Google

Its listing says: "The majority of the site comprises a section of Suffolk Way and land to the west with [Baylham Close] and Brock Hollow. The wider development is accessed via Bridge Road."

The plot was included in an online auction last month but did not sell, so is listed at £2,000.

Read more at pugh-auctions.com/property/32394.

