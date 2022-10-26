Environmental groups joining forces in Telford to make a noise for action on climate change

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the main stage in George Square as part of the Fridays for Future Scotland march during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Extinction Rebellion Telford and Climate Action Hub Telford have joined together to organise a Clang for COP event on November 12 to raise public awareness of the issues.

COP27 is the global summit where world leaders gather to discuss the climate and ecological emergency. It will be held in Egypt this year.

A spokesperson for a series of events being planned in the area said: "We will be asking local people to bring drums, pans and pan lids and gather on the iconic Iron Bridge to make some noise and raise the alarm about the climate emergency which the developed world has brought upon ourselves. We will start to gather at 11am, ready to clang at 12 midday. There will be Samba drumming and various speakers to inspire us to action.

"It's part of a global day of action to raise public awareness of the desperate state of our climate and ecological systems."

Ironbridge is noted for being the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution

Climate Action Hub Telford and Extinction Rebellion Telford have also sponsored the showing of an award winning new film, All That Breathes, at the Wellington Orbit.

The film is about two brothers in New Dehli who set out to protect one casualty of the city’s toxic air and escalating violence, the bird known as the Black Kite. The New York Times describes the film as "a subtle, haunting reflection on the meaning of humanity."

The film will be shown at the Wellington Orbit on November 8 at 2:30pm and 7:00pm.

To book tickets contact the Wellington Orbit Box Office on 01952 743377 or book online https://wellingtonorbit.co.uk/ or turn up in person.

During the day from 11am - 2pm there will also be an information stand outside Wellington Orbit with information from local Telford and Wrekin groups so people can find out how to get more involved in local climate, wildlife and environmental activities and take action.

On Friday, November 11 at 7pm, Wellington Orbit will be showing the documentary Before the Flood which looks at how climate change affects our environment and what society can do to prevent the demise of endangered species, ecosystems, and indigenous communities across the planet.

The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Elon Musk, Pope Francis, Ban Ki-Moon, Bill Clinton, John Kerry and Barack Obama among others.

At all the showings of both films, and at ‘Clang for COP’ in Ironbridge, donations will be collected in aid of the recent devastating climate related flooding in Pakistan.