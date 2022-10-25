Lord Lieutenant visits Wrekin u3a to help it celebrate its 30th anniversary

The Lord Lieutenant speaks to members of Wrekin U3A

She congratulated the group and and spoke briefly about her experiences in her role including her attendance at Queen Elizabeth the Second’s funeral.

The principal speaker at the meeting was Lesley Smith, an historian and actress, who performs as a character from history in a light-hearted enactments. She appeared dressed as Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister when Wrekin u3a was formed, to the amusement of members.

The talk was followed with refreshments and the Lord lieutenant stayed to chat with members and guests.

Chairman of the group Mary Rogers, said Wrekin u3a's motto was “Learn, Live and Laugh”.

"It offers those who are fully retired or no longer in full-time work the opportunity for learning and social contact with others in similar circumstances. Key features are more than 40 interest groups which offer a wide range of subjects for study and enjoyment."