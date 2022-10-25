Can you help find missing Sarah from Telford?

Sarah Podmore, aged 40, was last seen on Halifax Drive running down an alleyway towards the community centre around 4pm on Tuesday.
She is around five-feet tall, has a large build, dark hair with a purple tint and wears glasses.
She was wearing a black hoody and burgundy trousers.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police say officers and her family are very concerned for her welfare.
Detectives are asking that anyone with any information that could help find her should call 999 quoting incident 327 of 25 October.