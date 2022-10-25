Can you help find missing Sarah from Telford?

Sarah Podmore. Photo:West Mercia Police

Sarah Podmore, aged 40, was last seen on Halifax Drive running down an alleyway towards the community centre around 4pm on Tuesday.

She is around five-feet tall, has a large build, dark hair with a purple tint and wears glasses.

She was wearing a black hoody and burgundy trousers.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police say officers and her family are very concerned for her welfare.