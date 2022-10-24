Blind dog finds his loving furever home after thousands see kennel's plea

Mr Morris was being looked over in kennels, but after becoming a social media celebrity he is being 'spoilt rotten' in his forever home

The 10-year-old moustached mix-breed was Hilbrae Rescue Kennel's oldest resident and at risk of spending his golden years in rescue kennels, often being overlooked due to his age and eyesight problems.

But after his emotional plea went viral on social media, his new owner knew instantly that he was for her.

Cheryl Gibson of Shropshire Canine Enrichment with Mr Morris at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels before his adoption

Ann Modi, from Wolverhampton, said she saw a video posted by Shropshire Canine Enrichment late one night and phoned Hilbrae Rescue Kennels the very next morning.

Now, Ann says, Mr Morris is being "spoilt rotten" in his new home.

"He's become a celebrity," Ann explained, "I popped into Newport indoor market to buy some bits for him, chatting to the man who owns the pet store and said I was having a dog from Hilbrae.

"He said 'not Mr Morris?' I said yes and he gave me a hug and a bag of treats for Mr Morris!

"He said he couldn't wait to go home and tell his wife Mr Morris has a home."

Cheryl Gibson, owner of Shropshire Canine Enrichment, was over the moon to hear that the appeal had found a home for Hilbrae's oldest resident.

"I couldn't be happier for Ann and Mr Morris," said said: "I knew someone would fall in love with him if we could just get him noticed, and thanks to social media and everyone who shared his story he now as the best home that he always deserved.