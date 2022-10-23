West Midlands Mayor says his £16k pay increase offer 'wrong' in current climate

Andy Street said it seemed wrong in the current economic climate to accept a £16,000 pay increase

Andy Street said he was offered a £16,000 salary increase, as recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel, but said it seemed wrong to accept a substantial pay increase in the current economic climate.

He told the BBC: "It's very straightforward, at this time when so many people are facing challenges in their personal finances, it just seems wrong for me to take what's actually a pretty substantial pay increase."

He has remained on the same annual salary of £79,000 since he was first elected in 2017.

Mr Street was elected in 2017 under Theresa May's premiership and faces working with a fourth prime minister

Mr Street's comments come amid calls from opposition parties for Liz Truss not to claim an annual allowance of up to £115,000 after resigning as prime minister after 45 days in the job.

Mr Street oversees seven local councils across Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull and the Black Country through the West Midlands Combined Authority.

He said the conurbation was "trying where we can to help people with their everyday expenditure" by freezing bus fares and not introducing a mayoral tax.

Speaking about the ongoing leadership campaign, Mr Street, who previously backed Ms Truss, said he would not back a candidate this time around adding it was the last chance for my party.